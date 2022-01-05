‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Michael Landon’s Daughter Stars on ‘Yellowstone’

Eden Brolin is not the only member of a real-life famous family to star on Yellowstone. Jennifer Landon, the daughter of Little House on the Prairie actor Michael Landon, also has an important role in the series. Landon joined the show for Season 3 in 2020 as Teeter, who works at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

Landon’s famous father Michael was one of the biggest television stars of his era. He starred on Bonanza as Little Joe Cartwright from 1959 to 1973, then moved on to play Laura Ingalls Wilder’s father Charles Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie from 1974 to 1982. Michael’s final major role was as Jonathan Smith in Highway to Heaven, which ran from 1984 to 1989. The actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1984 and joined the Television Hall of Fame in 1995. Michael died in 1991 at 54 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Michael was married three times. He married Landon’s mother, Little House on the Prairie makeup artist Cindy Clerico, in 1983. Many of Landon’s half-siblings acted as well. Leslie Landon, who is now a psychologist, played Etta Plum in Little House TV movies. Michael Landon Jr. also appeared on Little House and later Bonanza movies in the 1990s. He is now an executive producer on When Calls the Heart and When Hope Calls. Christopher Landon is a writer-director specializing in horror projects who worked on the Paranormal Activity and Happy Death Day movies. Mark Landon, who died in 2009, also appeared in a few of his father’s projects.

Landon’s first acting role came in 1989 when she had an uncredited part in an episode of Highway to Heaven. She scored her first credit in 1991 on the TV movie Us. In 2005, she began appearing in soap operas, with roles in As the World Turns, The Young and the Restless, and Days of Our Lives. In 2020, she joined Yellowstone. There was some speculation that she would be leaving the show after John Dutton (Kevin Costner) fired Teeter, but Landon continued appearing on the show for the rest of Season 4.

Yellowstone isn’t the only series Landon is now starring in. She also has a recurring role on CBS’ FBI: Most Wanted as Sarah Allen, the girlfriend of FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jesse LaCroix (Julian McMahon). She has appeared in 13 episodes so far, including the Jan. 4 episode “Incendiary.” FBI: Most Wanted is now in its third season and airs on CBS Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Yellowstone wrapped up its fourth season on Sunday, and will likely get picked up for a fifth season considering the surprising season finale. In the meantime, fans can catch up on past seasons on Peacock. Paramount+ is home to co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s prequel series 1883, which follows the Dutton family’s move to Montana. New episodes of 1883 are released on Sundays.