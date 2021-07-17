'Yellowstone' Star Earns More Awards Consideration Ahead of Season 4

✖

Yellowstone usually misses out on major awards consideration, but the series did earn some attention from the Hollywood Critics Association earlier this month. The show picked up a nomination for Best Cable Series Drama from the critics group, while star Kelly Reilly was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series Drama. The nominations were announced on July 8, before Yellowstone earned just a single Emmy nomination for its third season.

Yellowstone will have some tough competition in the HCA's Best Cable Series Drama category. The other shows nominated include the acclaimed HBO shows Perry Mason and Lovecraft Country. The British series Gangs of London, which airs on AMC in the U.S., and Freeform's Cruel Summer were also nominated in the category.

Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton on Yellowstone, was the only actor on the show to receive a nomination. Her competition in the Supporting Actress in a Cable Drama category includes Brooke Smith (Big Sky); Catherine Zeta-Jones (Prodigal Son); Dominique Jackson (Pose); Hannah Zeile (This Is Us); Indya Moore (Pose); Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason); and Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country). The HCA's first television awards ceremony will be held at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles on Aug. 22.

On July 13, Yellowstone finally earned its first Primetime Emmy nomination. Production designer Cary White, art director Yvonne Boudreaux, and set decorator Carla Curry were nominated for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or Movie). The other nominees in the category are The Flight Attendant, Mare of Easttown, The Undoing, and The Handmaid's Tale. The winner will be announced on Sept. 18 during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the day before the main Primetime Emmy Awards.

Considering the end of Yellowstone Season 3, Reilly revealed that she can't even confirm if she is in Season 4, which will air on the Paramount Network this fall. "Yeah, the end of season three is a big cliffhanger," Reilly recently told Screen Rant. "I'm not allowed to really say too much about whether or not I'm part of season four. In fact, I'm not allowed to say anything. But what I can say is that season four has been shot and that it's wonderful what happens."