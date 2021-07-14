'Yellowstone' Earns Emmy Nomination, But Not for Kevin Costner or Co-Stars' Work

✖

Yellowstone is celebrating a major milestone. After becoming the No. 1 most-watched cable premiere of 2020 when it returned for its third outing and also setting several ratings records, the Kevin Costner-starring Paramount Network series earned its first-ever Emmy nomination. The recognition came as fans continue to wait for Yellowstone Season 4, which is set to premiere this fall.

As the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were read off on Tuesday, Yellowstone received a single nomination in the Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (1 hour or more) alongside Mare of Easttown, The Flight Attendant, The Handmaid's Tale, and The Undoing. The series was recognized for Season 3, Episode 4, "Going Back To Cali." The episode aired on July 12, 2020, just inside the June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2021 Emmy nomination window. In the episode, per the synopsis, "Beth shares a personal secret with Rip; John and the boys deal with some hostile trespassers from out of state; Rainwater reaches out to a powerful woman to help secure the future of Broken Rock."

Big news on the awards circuit: #YellowstoneTV was just nominated for its first-ever Emmy! Congratulations to everyone who works on the show, but special shout out to Taylor Sheridan, Cary White, Yvonne Boudreaux, and Carla Curry for this incredible achievement. pic.twitter.com/GZz2ROQK9k — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) July 13, 2021

However, while many fans were ecstatic at the news, they were also upset by the fact that the series did not receive more recognition, particularly in the outstanding drama and acting categories. Responding to the nominations list, one Yellowstone fan said "too many wonderful actors were ignored, as was [Yellowstone] for a Best Drama nomination!" Another person said the recognition was "well overdue and deserved for anyone associated with this show." Somebody else commented that the series "should have been recognized as its the best show on television."

Originally premiering on Paramount Network in June 2018, Yellowstone stars Costner as John Dutton, a sixth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family who owns the largest ranch in the United States. The ranch is constantly under attack by those it borders, including land developers, an Indian reservation, and America's first National Park. Along with Asbille and Costner, the series also stars Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Danny Huston, Kelly Reilly, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White and Gil Birmingham. The series has become a ratings powerhouse, with its Season 3 premiere having set a ratings record across key demos. The premiere also ranked as the No. 1 most-watched cable premiere of 2020 at the time.

Yellowstone Season 4 is set to premiere sometime this fall, though an exact date has not been announced. Fans can see if the series takes home its first Emmys win when the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards air Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.