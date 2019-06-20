‘Yellowstone’: John Dutton Suffers Unexpected Health Crisis in Season 2 Premiere

It seems all the pressure finally caught up to John Dutton during the Season 2 premiere of Yellowstone.

The Paramount Network hit drama series saw the Dutton family getting settled into heir new roles after the events of the first season and things seemed to run smoothly, until John (Kevin Costner) collapsed in the final minutes of the premiere episode.

The final moments “A Thundering” showed Jon falling to the ground after he talked with Kayce (Luke Grimes) and the other workers, prompting everyone to rush to help him.

Kayce and the other workers carry John into the mobile medical truck, usually used to treat injured cattle, and they use a machine to asses his injuries after he starts to spit up blood.

John discloses his colon cancer, but the medic says it could not be a side effect of his condition, given that he is spitting blood and “s—ing it.” The scans show that he has a perforated ulcer, meaning he has 20 minutes to live unless they stop the bleeding.

The best thing is to go in and cauterize the wound before help can arrive to take John to the hospital. One of the wranglers suggests anesthesia but the medic says she only has numbing medicine for cattle, which would kill him instantly. She tells John to prepare for intense pain before begins to cut into the billionaire’s body as the workers all help to hold him back.

The graphic scene continues as she cuts through the skin and cauterizes the wound, causing John to pass out from the pain finally, as Kayce and the works let out a sigh of relief.

Shortly after, a helicopter arrives on the ranch and takes John and Kayce into town for the hospital. As the pair sit in the helicopter, John considers the tense moment and faces his own mortality.

“What a f—ing mess,” he says, looking at all the blood.

“Yes, well on the bright side you don’t have cancer,” Kayce tells his father. “You’re not dying yet.”

“Maybe not,” John responds. “But living like that might be worse. I got some much left I gotta do.”

The helicopter continues to fly into town when the episode comes to an end. Fans will have to wait until next week to find out how John’s life will change after this health scare.

While the main character faced a terrifying moment in the premiere, Yellowstone fans will not have to worry about the beloved show going anywhere, as the drama series was renewed for Season 3 hours before the premiere.

Yellowstone airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.