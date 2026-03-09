‘Yellowstone’ Fans Finally Get an Update on Rip in ‘Marshals’ Spinoff

Marshals fans got an update on one of the most beloved Yellowstone characters during the most recent episode of the Luke Grimes-led CBS drama.

Sunday’s episode of Kayce Dutton’s Yellowstone spinoff kicked off with a reference to Kayce’s brother-in-law, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), as the newly-minted U.S. Marshal enjoyed a day of fishing with his son, Tate (Brecken Merrill).

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler on Paramount Network’s ‘Yellowstone’ (Paramount network)

When Tate asked his father who was going to look over their land at East Camp while he worked as a marshal, Kayce answered, “Rip found some hands ’til I can find a more permanent solution.”

In the December 2024 Yellowstone finale, Rip and his wife, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) revealed their plans that they had purchased a new ranch in Dillon, Mont., where they could enjoy a quieter life with their surrogate son, Carter (Finn Little). Rip assured Kayce at the time that while they’d be a few hours away from the family’s former ranch in Bozeman, he’d be close enough to lend a hand if needed — a promise Kayce is now confirmed to have called in two years later.

Marshals showrunner Spencer Hudnut told TVLine in a new interview that there would be “a couple of characters” from the Yellowstone universe to “pop up” on the CBS spinoff this season, teasing, “You know, Kayce still has a sister and brother-in-law who are out there, so, that’s always potentially on the horizon. I don’t know how we would make all that work.”

Rip and Beth are also slated to star in the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff The Dutton Ranch for Paramount+.

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton on ‘Yellowstone.’ (Paramount Network)

“Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler are grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch,” the show’s official logline reads. “With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter becomes the man he’s supposed to be.”

The forthcoming series has also announced the casting of Ed Harris as Everett McKinney, who is described as “a weathered veteran and veterinarian who treats animals with compassion and understanding and has a good sense of humor,” as well as Annette Bening as Beulah Jackson, “the powerful, cunning, and charming head of a major ranch in Texas.”

A premiere date for The Dutton Ranch has yet to be announced.

Marshals airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.