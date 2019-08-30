‘Yellowstone’: Dabney Coleman Reveals Touching Finale Flashback Was ‘Spur of the Moment’

The Yellowstone Season 2 finale was a roller coaster of emotion from start to finish. The heartwrenching episode started with a quiet and somber look at the John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) father’s final days before his death. The scene saw a younger John Dutton — mustache and all — taking his bedridden father on a final horseback ride on his beloved ranch.

As the father and son duo looked at the vast terrain owned by the family, and shared some whiskey, they shared a conversation about death, regrets and what people remember as they near their last breath.

“I’m going to miss you,” John tells his father, but the older man disagrees. “You’ll miss what I was a long time ago.”

John Dutton Sr. (Dabney Coleman) also shared wise words with his son about what he’ll miss when he gets to be his age.

“The only thing you miss is being young, a chance to do it all over, see the look of wonder in your grandchildren’s eyes,” he says. He then reminisces about how John would steal sweets from the kitchen thinking no one knew, but his father was always aware.

Coleman spoke to TVInsider about the touching finale scene, sharing the decision to have him on the show “came out of nowhere, kind of in a hurry, on a spur of a moment, as far as I know.”

“The scene’s well-written. I’m working with a very fine actor,” Coleman said of scene partner Costner. “It’s a good scene, very moving scene.”

“It was great. He’s a total pro, very sensitive guy, very talented guy, very professional, very serious,” he added of his scene partner.

Series creator Taylor Sheridan spoke further about the decision to cast Coleman as John Sr., telling Deadline the actor had expressed interest on being on the hit series.

“I had worked with Dabney many, many years ago, almost 20 years ago, as one of the young pups,” Sheridan said. “He’s a Texas guy and was such a gifted, giving actor and I was really struck by how good he was, and how kind he was, to this kid who was guest starring on his deal.

“It’s funny; I’ve employed a lot of people who were good to me when I was a young actor. Buck Taylor was in the first thing I ever did. I put him in Yellowstone. There’s something about that show that lends itself to hiring friends and family.”

We will have to wait and see if Dabney’s John Sr. will make more flashback appearances in future episodes. Yellowstone will return for Season 3 in 2020 on the Paramount Network.