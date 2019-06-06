‘Yellowstone’ Cast Breaks Down Season 2 Drama in New Teaser Clip

The stars of Yellowstone teased new threats coming to the show in Season 2.

“In Yellowstone Season 2, it’s a heightened state. We step out there in a very bold way,” star Kevin Costner teased as behind-the-scenes looks at filming the horse-riding scenes were shown.

“It’s more exciting than the first season,” actor Luke Grimes teased of the next batch of episodes of the Paramount Network hit series.

“The stakes are higher… The writing is incredible,” Actor West Bentley added.

“Season 2 we are all just kind of mixed together and you see the different dynamics that brings,” Kelsie Asbille added.

With the introductions of the characters and the world of the show done with in Season 1, Grimes said the upcoming season will serve to expand the world and “take [the story] as far as we want it to go.”

Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton on the series, added: “We get to really dive back into these characters and their backstories.”

With new threats coming for the farm, as the old enemies continue to pose a threat, Costner teased the show will feel bigger in its second season.

“Season 1 you had these kind of three forces coming at each other fighting for the same thing, and the Beck Brothers come along [in Season 2] and threaten all three of them,” Grimes added.

Legends of Tomorrow star Neal McDonough teased his introduction as new “big bad” Malcolm Beck.

“It was so much fun to jump into the boots of Malcolm Beck… when I asked [creator] Taylor Sheridan who Malcolm Beck is, he said ‘You’re going to do some dark stuff’… It just gets crazier every time, which, for an actor, it’s what you really want,” he said. “I’m having an awesome time on this show.”

Along with a new threat, the cast promised fans will find out more and more about their favorite characters as the show moves forward.

“We’re so passionate about [the show] as a cast, it’s not lost on us the privilege to return and make it even better,” Reilly added.

“[Yellowstone’s] gone to another DEF CON level. The gloves are really off so, where do we go from there?” Costner said as the video ended.

The show was the cable network’s most successful show debut last summer., with ratings that made it the most-watched scripted drama on cable since 2016. It was the No. 2 most watched drama of 2018, with The Walking Dead sitting at No. 1.

Yellowstone will return for Season 2 Wednesday, June 19 at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.