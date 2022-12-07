'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Gets Premiere Date at Showtime

The long-awaited second season of Yellowjackets finally has a premiere date. The tense series will return on March 24 on Showtime. Yellowjackets follows a group of New Jersey high school soccer players who survive a plane crash in 1996, while their adult selves continue struggling with the impacts of their decisions in 2021.

Yellowjackets Season 2 will start on Friday, March 24 on streaming and on demand for Showtime subscribers. The first episode will make its on-air debut on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The new season is now in production in Vancouver.

Yellowjackets Season 1 aired between November 2021 and January 2022 and earned critical acclaim. It holds a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. The show earned several major Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci earned nominations for their performances.

The series juggles two timelines. In 1996, a group of high school soccer players survive a plane crash in Canada during a flight from New Jersey to Seattle for a tournament. Their lives are thrown into complete chaos, with some adapting to the wilderness better than others. Sophie Nelisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Ella Purnell, Steven Krueger, Sophie Thatcher, Liv Hewson, Courtney Eaton, and Kevin Alves star in the 1996 scenes.

In 2021, the survivors who reached adulthood continue to deal with the tragedy and learn that the past can still shape the present. Lynskey, Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessell star in the current scenes. Ambrose and Kessell were cast in Season 2 as the adult versions of Hewson and Eaton's characters. Elijah Wood and Nuha Jes Izman also joined Season 2.

"I can't really get too much into detail, but I will say the first couple scripts had the entire cast gasping," Ricci recently told Entertainment Tonight about Season 2. She teased a "more crazy, more shocking and really compelling and fun" season, but could not share more details. She did share that she will share scenes with Wood, who plays citizen detective Walter.

"It's really fun; it's exciting. After our first season, people loved the show so they're excited to be there and it's really been fun," Ricci said of the newest Yellowjackets stars. "Most of my scenes -- not to spoil anything -- but a lot of my scenes this season have been with Elijah Wood and it's wonderful working with him again. We've just had a great time."