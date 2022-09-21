Elijah Wood Joins Major TV Show

Elijah Wood has joined the cast of one of the hottest shows on the air right now – Showtime's Yellowjackets. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Wood would hold a guest starring role for the entire second season of the acclaimed drama. Fans were eager to see what he could add to this strange dynamic.

Yellowjackets premiered last year and took the world by storm with its story about a horrific plane crash in 1996. It is a psychological drama about the crash's survivors, depicting their time immediately after the crash and their lives years later in 2021. Its ensemble cast is one of the show's most lauded aspects, and it looks like Wood is excited to join them. He will reportedly play some kind of citizen detective named Walter in the present timeline. He will come into conflict with Misty (Christina Ricci).

I am beyond stoked to join y'all! https://t.co/SnhE3YL0JQ — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) August 19, 2022

"I am beyond stoked to join y'all!" He wrote on Friday. His post picked up several thousand likes, and many fans left comments on how eager they are to see him on the series. Many remarked that they wouldn't have thought of him themselves, but that he has just the right kind of skill for a show like this.

"You start it as a fan in season one to now be in it in the second season not just that, but working alongside partners you've worked with and admire, your life is good okay," one person wrote. Another added: "Mother of God I just started watching this last night- I had no idea why- now I know. I am incapable of escaping Elijah Wood's planetary cinematic pull!"

Yellowjackets has announced two other new cast members joining in Season 2 already. Simone Kessell of Obi-Wan Kenobi fame will play the adult version of Lottie Matthews, who has not been depicted so far. The younger version of Lottie is portrayed by Courtney Eaton. Meanwhile, Lauren Ambrose of Six Feet Under will play the adult version of Van, who is played by Liv Hewson in the 1996 timeline.

Yellowjackets also stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Tawney Cypress, Ella Purnell, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sophie Nelisse. It was co-created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson for Showtime, where it is available to stream now. Season 2 is expected to go into production on Aug. 30, but a premiere date has not yet been announced.