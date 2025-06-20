WWE Superstar Addresses Fears That She Has Breast Cancer After Concerning Instagram Post

One up-and-coming WWE Superstar accidentally sent fans into a panic about her health.

On May 25, Fallon Henley (real name Theresa Schuessler) shared a selfie on Instagram that featured a concerning caption that led followers to believe she had breast cancer.

Henley had written the incomplete phrase “m diagnosed with breast cancer,” alongside a series of popular Instagram hashtags to help boost engagement.

However, Henley does not have breast cancer and is “100% healthy.” After the concerns broke around the internet, the 30-year-old wrestler realized she had accidentally pasted in text from a conversation about breast cancer as she was adding in hashtags for her post.

Fallon Henley (Credit: WWE)

“Hey ya’ll I’m so sorry. I appreciate the concern but that comment was not about me and was a technical error carrying over copy from a personal conversation,” Henley wrote. “I am thankful for the compassion towards the situation but please know that I am 100% healthy and competition ready.”

Henley has since wrestled two matches since the confusion, and she has continued to be part of WWE NXT’s current storylines.

Henley is currently a member of the faction Fatal Influence alongside Jazmyn Nyx and NXT Champion Jacy Jayne. She is a former NXT Women’s North American Champion and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion (alongside Kiana James).