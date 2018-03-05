When Your Favorite Network Shows Return After Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics end Sunday, meaning network television shows will return from hiatus after letting you root for Team USA without interruption for the last two weeks.

We can go back to crying our eyes out during This Is Us, laughing with The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, and many others.

Scroll through to find out when you can expect your favorite shows to come back from their Olympics hiatus, as well as some series premieres to look out for in the coming weeks.

February 26

ABC: The Good Doctor (10 p.m. ET).

NBC: The Voice [Season Premiere](8p.m. ET); Good Girls [Series Premiere] (10 p.m. ET).

CBS: Kevin Can Wait (8 p.m. ET); Man With A Plan (8:30 p.m. ET); Superior Donuts (9 p.m. ET); Living Biblically [Series Premiere](9:30 p.m. ET); Scorpion (10p.m. ET).

Fox: Lucifer (8 p.m. ET); The Resident (9 p.m. ET).

The CW: iZombie (9 p.m. ET).

February 27

ABC: Fresh Off The Boat (8:30 p.m. ET); Black-ish (9 p.m. ET); [The Middle and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World will return February 20]

NBC: The Voice (8 p.m. ET) This Is Us (9 p.m. ET); Chicago Med (10 p.m. ET)

CBS: NCIS (8 p.m. ET); Bull (9 p.m. ET); NCIS: New Orleans (10 p.m. ET)

Fox: Lethal Weapon (8 p.m. ET); LA to Vegas (9 p.m. ET); The Mick (9:30 p.m. ET)

The CW: The Flash (8 p.m. ET)

February 28

ABC: The Goldbergs (8 p.m. ET); Speechless (8:30 p.m. ET); Modern Family (9 p.m. ET); American Housewife (9:30 p.m. ET); Designated Survivor (Midseason Premiere).

NBC: The Blacklist (8 p.m. ET); Law & Order: Special Victim Unit (9 p.m. ET); Chicago P.D. (10 p.m. ET).

CBS: Survivor: Ghost Island (8 p.m. ET);

Fox: The X-Files (8 p.m. ET); 9-1-1 (9 p.m. ET).

March 1

ABC: Grey’s Anatomy (8 p.m. ET); Scandal (9 p.m. ET); How to Get Away With Murder (10 p.m. ET)

NBC: Superstore (8 p.m. ET); Will & Grace (9 p.m. ET); AP Bio (9:30 p.m. ET); Chicago Fire (10 p.m. ET)

CBS: The Big Bang Theory (8 p.m. ET); Young Sheldon (8:30 p.m. ET); Mom (9 p.m. ET); Life In Pieces (9:30 ET); S.W.A.T. (10 p.m. ET).

Fox: Gotham [Midseason Premiere](8 p.m. ET); Showtime at The Apollo (9 p.m. ET)

March 2

ABC: Once Upon A Time (8 p.m. ET); Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (9 p.m. ET).

NBC: Blindspot (8 p.m. ET); Taken (9 p.m. ET).

CBS: MacGyver (8 p.m. ET); Hawaii Five-0 (9 p.m. ET); Blue Bloods (10 p.m. ET).

Fox: MasterChef Junior [Season Premiere] (8 p.m. ET).

March 4

ABC: 90th Annual Academy Awards (8 p.m. ET).

CBS All Access: The Good Fight (Season Premiere available to stream)

March 7

CBS: Criminal Minds (10 p.m. ET).

The CW: Riverdale (8 p.m. ET); Life Sentence (9 p.m. ET).

March 9

The CW: Dynasty (8 p.m. ET)

March 11

ABC: American Idol [Series Premiere] (8 p.m. ET); Deception (10 p.m. ET)

NBC: American Ninja Warrior: USA vs. The World [Special] (7 p.m. ET); Timeless [Season Premiere] (10 p.m. ET)