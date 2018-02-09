When Do the Winter Olympics Start

Now that Super Bowl LII is over, it’s time for the 2018 Winter Olympics and many people are wondering when they start.

The XXIII Olympic Winter Games, held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, begin on Thursday, Feb. 8 with the first day of competition in curling and ski jumping.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Opening Ceremony is Friday, Feb. 9 at 6 a.m. ET. You can also watch the ceremony during NBC’s primetime coverage Friday at 8 p.m ET.

The final day of competition — Sunday, Feb. 25 — will include the men’s ice hockey finals as well as the Closing Ceremony, which airs at 8 a.m. ET.

According to the International Olympic Committee, the ceremony must contain the following protocols: entry by the head of state, the playing of the national anthem, the participants’ parade, the symbolic release of pigeons, the head of state declaring the Games open, raising the Olympic flag and playing the anthem, taking of the Olympic oath by athletes, officials and coaches, the Olympic flame and torch relay and the artistic program.

Spectators at the open-air Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium will brave extreme cold with temperatures near zero degrees.

Take a look at the stadium for this year’s #WinterOlympics – it has a roofless #designhttps://t.co/IMyoTWKvwD — RCP – Architects (@RCP_Architects) February 5, 2018

How to watch the Winter Olympics

The 2018 Winter Olympics will be broadcast by NBC. You can watch most of its coverage on NBC or NBC Sports, but additional coverage will be on CNBC and USA Network. The network will have live-streaming coverage on NBCSports.com and NBCOlympics.com. Live streaming coverage is also available on fuboTV.

The Olympic Channel makes its debut in 2018, and NBC will have 20 hours of Olympics coverage daily on it.

You can also stream every event or watch on-demand on your mobile device, tablet or connected TV by downloading the NBC Sports app.

This year’s Games mark the first time all time zones in the United States will be able to watch the live events instead of seeing delayed replays during prime time viewing hours.

Pyeongchang is about 80 miles east of Seoul — South Korea’s capital — and 60 miles south of the Demilitarized Zone that separates North and South Korea. It is 14 hours ahead of New York, 15 hours ahead of Chicago and 17 hours ahead of Los Angeles.

Click here for the full event schedule for the 2018 Winter Games.