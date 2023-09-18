'Winning Time' Fans Rip HBO for Botching Ending of Los Angeles Lakers Show

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty has been canceled by HBO, and fans are not happy. Before its Season 1 premiere last year, Winning Time was one of the more talked about shows because it was about the 1980 Los Angeles Lakers. While the Lakers legends criticized the show, fans and critics enjoyed the two seasons for multiple reasons.

Before HBO announced the news, PopCulture.com spoke to Salli Richardson-Whitfield who directed three episodes of Winning Time Season 2. She was hoping for a third season but also realized that the network could pull the plug on the show.

"That is up to, what do we call it, the basketball gods or the TV gods?" Richardson exclusively told PopCulture. "I don't know. You never know with any of these shows nowadays. We used to be given a few seasons to pick up your audience, and so I really have no answer for that. But if people keep watching, I think we have a shot because our numbers have only been going up and up and up, and people are absolutely loving the show this season. So fingers crossed." Here's a look at fans reacting to Winning Time coming to an end.