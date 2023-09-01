'Winning Time' In Danger of Cancellation, Author Says

Is another popular series in danger of getting canceled? Jeff Pearlman, whose book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, is based on the HBO show Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, is close to ending Season 2, and there's no word on it being renewed for Season 3. Pearlman is worried that the show will be canceled due to the writer's and actor's strike.

"I'm telling you — the future of Winning Time hangs in the balance," Pearlman wrote in a social media post in August. We need viewers. The strikes are crippling. Please help spread the word. Season 2 is amazing. But ... HBO is big on [Winning Time]." In another post, Pearlman is worried about the actors who portray the legendary NBA players and coaches.

"And, to be blunt, I'm worried there won't be a season three," Pearlman added. "And it's not about me. I'm fine. It's about a cast of amazing young actors who live this. So, seriously, tell your friends to support "Winning Time" and show [HBO] you want it to continue."

Winning Time focuses on the Lakers during the 1980s when they won five NBA titles. Season 2 looks at the team from 1980-1984, the time when the Lakers had an intense rivalry with the Boston Celtics. The season finale will air on Sept. 17.

Before Pearlman's comments on the future of the show, he spoke to PopCulture.com about his book being turned into a major series. "I mean, it's a dream come true for a writer," Pearlman said. "It's not even a dream because you never dream of it, that someone would take something you wrote and turn it into an HBO series. And not only that, you get paid for it. It's the greatest thing ever. So yeah, it's thrilling. And I've seen all of Season 2 and it's awesome."

Winning Time stars John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Adrien Brody, Jason Clarke, Gaby Hoffmann, Jason Segel, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, McCabe Slye, Thomas Mann, Gillian Jacobs, with Michael Chiklis and Rob Morgan. New episodes of Winning Time air on HBO and Max every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT.