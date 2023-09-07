'Winning Time': Jerry Buss and Wife Honey Clash After Night on the Town (Exclusive Clip)

A new episode of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty airs on HBO and Max this Sunday, Sep. 10, and features a clash between Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly) and his wife Honey (Ari Graynor). PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the episode that shows Jerry and Honey having a verbal altercation after Honey arrives home from a night on the town. This is one of the many issues the Los Angeles Lakers owner deals with in the episode.

"After taking home another ring, the Lakers face a series of humiliating defeats," the official synopsis of the episode states. "While attempting to regroup, Buss fields accusations from Honey, Norm receives devastating news, and Earvin does his best to win Cookie over for good. Then, when a life-changing event alters Kareem's perspective, a newly united team vies for a shot at taking on the Celtics – and Larry Bird.

There are only two episodes remaining in Season 2 of Winning Time, and the entire season has focused on the Lakers from the finals in 1980 through 1984. Salli Richardson-Whitfield directed the upcoming episode and the season finale that will air the following week, and she recently spoke to PopCulture about what fans can expect from her episodes.

"I really think that these are some iconic games, and we were very meticulous in trying to recreate what people have seen on YouTube or in documentary kind of footage," she said. "But then we sort of add to it and give you the drama inside of the game. What is that narrative? What are those looks? What is that drama between the coach and the players in the huddle? That's the stuff that you've never seen before, and I think that that's what our fans are looking for."

Winning Time has earned strong reviews since its premiere on March 6, 2022, and won a Satellite Award earlier this year for Best Ensemble – Television. But is it possible the series could end after Season 2? Jeff Pearlman the author of the book based on Winning Time, recently went to social media to express his concern for the show's future.

"I'm telling you — the future of Winning Time hangs in the balance," Pearlman wrote. "We need viewers. The strikes are crippling. Please help spread the word. Season 2 is amazing. But ... HBO is big on [Winning Time]."