'CSI: Vegas' Adds Another Original Star

✖

CSI: Vegas is adding another familiar face to its ranks. Deadline reported that the sequel to CSI: Crime Scene Investigation has cast Paul Guilfoyle, who played Jim Brass on the original series. Guilfoyle will be reprising his role for CSI: Vegas, in which he will appear in two episodes.

Guilfoyle isn't the only actor who appeared on the original CSI who will be making an appearance on this sequel, which will feature the team back in action in Sin City. In February, it was reported that original stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox will return. Additionally, Wallace Langham, who portrayed David Hodges, is also expected to take part in this new series. These original CSI cast members will be joined by a slew of new faces, including Matt Lauria, Paula Newsome, Mel Rodriguez, and Mandeep Dhillon, who will all be series regulars.

This sequel series has been in the works for quite some time, as it was originally reported in February 2020 that there was discussion about bringing CSI back. It was later determined that this revival would work as a sequel series of sorts, bringing back fan-favorite characters as they tackle new challenges in Las Vegas, which is where the series originally took place. For CSI: Vegas, the team will reportedly be facing an "existential threat" to the Crime Lab. In addition to seeing the return of familiar faces on screen for CSI: Vegas, the production team behind the show is also made up of those who worked on the original series.

According to Deadline, this sequel series is from Jason Tracey, who will also serve as the showrunner, CBS Studios, and Jerry Bruckheimer TV. The production team includes CSI creator Anthony E. Zuiker and Cynthia Chvatal, who was an executive producer on the original series. Back in April, when CBS officially ordered this revival, Jerry Bruckheimer released a statement about the exciting news.

"I’m excited to be bringing back the CSI franchise to all our fans who have been so loyal to us for all these years," Bruckheimer said. "And to be back in Las Vegas where it all started over 20 years ago makes it even more special. We’ve enjoyed working on this project with CBS and look forward to welcoming back Billy, Jorja, and Wallace as they join a new group of talented actors in CSI: Vegas." Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.