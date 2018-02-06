William H. Macy ‘Shameless’ in Solidarity With Golden Globes Protesters

William H. Macy is standing “shameless” in support of sexual harassment, abuse and assault victims.

The Shameless actor is one of the many celebrities wearing black to the 2018 Golden Globes as part of the Time’s Up movement, which supports victims of sexual misconduct.

Actress Felicity Huffman tweeted a photo of her husband getting ready for the award ceremony, saying he was “#Shameless in black.”

“Because behind every great man is a #TIMESUP woman,” she captioned the photo. #WhyWeWearBlack #GoldenGlobes.”

The Time’s Up movement is more than wearing black, however.

After less than a month, the Times Up Legal Defense Fund has reached its $15 million goal on GoFundMe, which will subsidize the legal fees of victims of sexual assault, harassment, and abuse in the work place. It’s meant to help service the campaign’s overall goal of ending systemic injustice and ensuring that all people have an equal chance of achieving aspirations.

The Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund is still accepting donations, promising to reach out to more industries and help more victims seek justice depending on the amount of money they can raise.

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com