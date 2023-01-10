'Will Trent': Will and Angie Investigate Fresh Crime Scene in Exclusive Clip





Will Trent is a new police television drama that airs on ABC, and the second episode of the first season will premiere tonight. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the new episode called "I'm a Pretty Observant Guy" which shows Will (Ramón Rodriguez) and Angie (Erika Christensen) investigating a fresh crime scene with Paul (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) in the backseat of the car. At the end of the first episode, Paul admitted to shooting the guy who he believed kidnapped his daughter. As Will investigates the crime scene, he finds out that the suspect locked the door of the house after he was shot.

The official synopsis of the episode states, "As the GBI continues its investigation on a missing girl, Will becomes frustrated with the suspect search, and Faith's frustrations with her new partner reach unprecedented heights. Meanwhile, Angie is forced to evaluate her current relationships as she follows a new case with Ormewood and navigates her complicated history with Will on an all-new episode of Will Trent."

Along with Rodriguez and Christensen, Will Trent also stars Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood and Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner. The series focuses on Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) who was abandoned at birth and endured tough times in Atlanta's foster care system. He is now using his unique point of view to solve mysteries and make sure no one else gets abandoned.

PopCulture.com recently spoke to Christensen about the series and her relationship with the cast. "It's so great," Christensen said. "We really feel like we're in it together. We've all been so excited since the beginning. Sonja and I have a bunch of mutual friends. Ramon and I have known each other for 15 years. And then Iantha is just so great and talented. And Jake McLaughlin who plays Michael Ormewood, Angie's partner. He and I work similarly. We have a similar way of working as actors, and we're all just having a great time all together."

Will Trent is based on Karin Slaughter's Will Trent book series. Slaughter is an executive producer along with Liz Heldens, Dan Thomsen and Oly Obst. New episodes of Will Trent air every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.