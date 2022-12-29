'Will Trent' Star Erika Christensen Talks 'Rich' and 'Engaging' New ABC Series (Exclusive)

Erika Christensen is known for appearing in the films such as Traffic, Swimfan and The Perfect Score as well as for her role as Julia Braverman-Graham in the NBC series Parenthood. Now the 40-year-old is taking on a new role where she plays Detective Angie Polaski in the upcoming ABC Series Will Trent. PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to Christensen at the official Will Trent screening in Atlanta earlier this month, and she enjoyed watching the pilot episode.

"I hadn't seen the pilot until tonight with everyone, and I was, really, I was moved by the case that they're solving," Christensen exclusively told PopCulture. "Which was cool, and had seen that coming, I guess. I thought it was great. I thought it was really rich, and engaging, and it's great."

(Photo: Art Streiber)

Will Trent is based on the series of Will Trent books written by Karin Slaughter. The show focuses on the title character (Ramón Rogríguez) who works for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) after dealing with multiple challenges while growing up, including being abandoned at birth and living in foster care. Will has an unorthodox way of solving cases but knows how to get the job done. Christensen's character has a strong relationship with Will, and Christenen herself enjoys working with Rogríguez and the rest of the cast, including Iantha Richardson Jake McLaughlin and Sonja Sohn.

"It's so great," Christensen said. "We really feel like we're in it together. We've all been so excited since the beginning. Sonja and I have a bunch of mutual friends. Ramon and I have known each other for 15 years. And then Iantha is just so great and talented. And Jake McLaughlin who plays Michael Ormewood, Angie's partner. He and I work similarly. We have a similar way of working as actors, and we're all just having a great time all together."

Will Trent is filmed in Atlanta, which has led to Christensen having a lot of love for the city. "When I think of Atlanta it's definitely in the South," she said. "You can feel that which is great because I think of the music, and I think of the food. But then it just, living here a bit, I feel like, just people are cool here. They're all... People are cool. I feel like people get it. People get it here."

Will Trent will premiere on ABC on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. ET. Christensen revealed what she wants fans to take away from the show while watching it. "I think what the show tries to do is just show that people are people," she explained. "So that's a valuable thing to be reminded of at any time. Everybody's trying because it's interesting portraying police right now, but in my life, I've spoken to a lot of police and politicians and it's easy to lump them all together. They're frustrated. Talking to individuals, and listen to individuals and see that even if they're not in a good place right now, they started in a good place. They started with good intentions and they get the solution and they get whatever along the way, but everybody's trying. And the show is very much about the people it's not about the cases. So that's what I hope they enjoy and makes it interesting."