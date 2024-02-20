'FBI': Jubal Gets Bad News About His Son (Exclusive Clip)

Following FBI's shocking Season 6 opener, things are only going to get even more intense. Tonight's episode, "Remorse," will see the team racing to find the killer of the president of the NY Fed after he was gunned down trying to help a young woman in peril, who is now missing. In addition, there's a connection to one of Jubal's past cases during the investigation as he deals with his son's school suspension. In a PopCulture.com exclusive clip, Jubal receives the phone call of Tyler's suspension, and at the same time, he has a case he needs to worry about.

In the clip above, Jubal gets a call from ex-wife Samantha, who breaks the news that their son is getting suspended. The reason? He got caught drinking, and the math teacher smelled it on his breath. Jubal is concerned, considering he talked to Tyler about this, as he could have the gene. Just as Samantha gets off the phone with him since she's going in to talk to the school counselor, Isobel tells him they caught a homicide in Queens. As if he doesn't have enough on his plate. It's just like FBI to bring in a case just as a character is dealing with something personal, so it should be entertaining to see what happens.

(Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

It already seems like Jubal will be juggling a lot, both personally and professionally. However, he's handled a lot more and a lot worse, so it's nothing he can't deal with. Though the fact that his son may have a drinking problem could spell some trouble, especially given Jubal's history with alcohol. It will surely be an interesting and entertaining episode, and there's no telling just how the story will go. Hopefully, all turns out fine for the Valentine family, but fans will have to tune in tonight to find out.

Season 6 of FBI premiered last week after a long delay due to the dual Hollywood strikes. There's only going to be about 10 episodes this season, but don't expect the action to slow down at all. With last week's episode and tonight's episode, the season is kicking off in a big way, and there's no telling how the remaining episodes will go down. Make sure to tune into a new episode of FBI tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS' spring 2024 schedule. It will be streaming on Paramount+ tomorrow.