'FBI True': Investigators Recall Pursuing Deranged Atlanta Olympic Bomber Suspect (Exclusive Clip)

Next week's episode of FBI True tells the tale of the Olympic Bomber. On "Chasing the Olympic Bomber," Special Agent Bomb Tech Bill Forsyth, Ron Tunkel, Chris Swecker, and Frank Brostrom recall tracking down a deranged political extremist serial bomber and hardened survivalist. In 1996, Forsyth was called to an unattended backpack during a live concert at the Atlanta Olympics. That backpack contained a 40-pound pipe bomb, which exploded after he moved the crowd away from the scene.

There were several more bombings in the Atlanta and Birmingham, Alabama areas, and the FBI figured out who they were dealing with. One of the biggest manhunts in U.S. history ensued as the suspect fled into the Appalachian Mountains, and the agents felt the pressure to find the bomber before more people died. In an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com, the investigators recalled opening the backpack at the 1996 Olympics and how they came to suspect their person of interest.

The bombings took place between 1996 and 1998, killing two people and injuring hundreds more. The FBI went on a five-year manhunt for their suspected bomber. Eric Robert Rudolph would eventually be captured in 2003 in western North Carolina. He pleaded guilty to federal charges from the four bombings and is serving multiple life sentences without the possibility of parole. Rudolph also had hidden 250 pounds of dynamite, and as part of his plea deal, he revealed the location.

The new episode is part of a string of episodes of FBI True that are airing on CBS before airing on Paramount+. The series premiered on the streamer back in February and is currently in its fourth season. CBS announced over the summer that FBI True would be airing on the network as part of the strike-proof fall 2023 schedule. In each episode, real FBI agents and investigators sit down and recall some of the biggest cases that the FBI pursued. The series dives deeper into the FBI and the trauma and heart-stopping moments that come along with it.

"Chasing the Olympic Bomber" will premiere this Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. Check out an exclusive clip from the episode above. All episodes of FBI True are streaming on Paramount+. If you like true crime and intense action, this is definitely the show for you.