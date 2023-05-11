'Will Trent' Character Possibly Paralyzed After Season 1 Finale

Will Trent left its viewers on quite the ending for its first season, as the finale ended with Angie being possibly paralyzed. The gang tried to figure out who had grabbed Angie and was responsible for the murder of multiple prostitutes. It was discovered that attorney James Ulster was behind it all. James, it turns out, blamed Will for Lucy's death, and when he took Will to his cellar, Angie was shackled and unconscious.

Luckily, Will got revenge and delivered some brutal punches to James before attending to Angie. Unfortunately, the beatings from James may have left her paralyzed due to her back and spine, but there wasn't any confirmation for the remainder of the episode. This could really go either way for Angie, and no matter what happens, it's going to be a long road to recovery for her that will impact not only her life but everyone's moving forward, most likely.

While it is frustrating being left on a cliffhanger as big as that, knowing that Will Trent is coming back for another season will give fans a chance to relax. However, they will probably be worrying themselves and coming up with possible storylines for how this could be resolved. It would make the series interesting if they made Angie paralyzed, and seeing her navigate this new life of hers, plus Erika Christensen would definitely kill it. Perhaps if she is paralyzed, it may only be temporary as well, which would still affect her but not completely.

These types of storylines are always tricky because there's a plethora of possibilities that could happen. It impacts the character physically and mentally, and since this was only the first season, who knows what else could be in store, no matter what happens with Angie. However, due to the writers' strike, there is no telling when Will Trent Season 2 could premiere. Though it would definitely be worse if ABC had canceled the series, and we were left wondering whether or not Angie was paralyzed.

So while it may be a while until we get some answers, at least Angie is alive, which is more than what fellow ABC series The Rookie can say after its Season 5 finale. It's going to be quite the long wait, but in the meantime, the first season is streaming on Hulu, so fans can always rewatch while waiting for Season 2.