Will Other ‘S.W.A.T.’ Characters Appear in Shemar Moore-Led Spinoff?

More details are pouring out about the upcoming S.W.A.T. spinoff, including the possibility of more original characters joining Shemar Moore.

Moore is set to return as Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson for a new series, S.W.A.T. Exiles, which has been given a 10-episode order by Sony Pictures Television.

In S.W.A.T. Exiles, after a high-profile mission goes sideways, Hondo “is pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental SWAT unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits. Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is.”

Pictured (L-R): Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay, and Annie Ilonzeh as Devin Gamble. Photo: Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS.

Although there was no mention of other characters coming back since Hondo won’t be working with 20-Squad, don’t count out more returns just yet. Sony Pictures Television President Katherine Pope told Variety there is “for sure” a possibility of other characters appearing, echoing Sony Pictures TV chairman Keith La Goy’s response of there being a “universe” for S.W.A.T.

“There is a clear world that we’re exploring here,” Pope said. “We’re a few weeks in. We’re still putting it all together, but for sure, I think you can expect some of your favorites to be a part of it in some way.”

Both David Lim and Jay Harrington have spoken out about the spinoff, with Lim admitting he felt brushed aside when he heard the news. Harrington, meanwhile, didn’t want the spinoff to take away the work he had done on S.W.A.T. for eight years but admitted there was a possibility he’d return as Deacon if asked.

Pictured (L-R): Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson and David Lim as Victor Tan. Photo: Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

S.W.A.T. was canceled in March and ended in May after eight seasons. The series was initially axed after six seasons in 2023, but following an uproar from fans, Sony TV and CBS came to an agreement for a final season consisting of 13 episodes to wrap up the show. In 2024, a month before the finale, CBS pulled another reverse cancellation and surprisingly renewed S.W.A.T. for a 22-episode Season 8.

Production for S.W.A.T. Exiles is expected to kick off sometime this summer, but as of now, the show does not have a home or a cast, other than Moore. Additional information is expected to be released in the coming months, including whether fans can expect any more appearances from 20-Squad. For now, the wait continues.