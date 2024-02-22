'True Detective' Season 5 Fate Revealed at HBO

True Detective Season 4 was a big hit for HBO and Max, and now we know the show's Season 5 fate. The Wrap reports that True Detective will be back for another season, with Issa López staying on as showrunner. López wrote and directed the most recent season True Detective: Night Country, which has its finale on Sunday.

"From conception to release, Night Country has been the most beautiful collaboration and adventure of my entire creative life," López said in a statement. "HBO trusted my vision all the way, and the idea of bringing to life a new incarnation of True Detective with Casey, Francesca and the whole team is a dream come true. I can't wait to go again."

"Issa Lopez is that one-of-a-kind, rare talent that speaks directly to HBO's creative spirit," added Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO Programming and head of HBO Drama Series and Films. "She helmed True Detective: Night Country from start to finish, never once faltering from her own commendable vision, and inspiring us with her resilience both on the page and behind the camera. Alongside Jodie and Kali's impeccable performances, she's made this installation of the franchise a massive success, we are so lucky to have her as part of our family."

"When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace," reads a description of Night Country. "To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice." All six episodes of True Detective: Night Country are currently available to stream on Max.