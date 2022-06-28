'True Detective' Season 4 Adds Lead Actor to Star Opposite Jodie Foster

True Detective Season 4 has added another lead actor to star opposite Jodie Foster in new episodes of the dark crime series. According to Deadline, professional boxer-turned-actor Kali Reis will appear alongside Foster in the new season, titled True Detective: Night Country. At this time, the new season does not have an announced premiere date.

Reis — who is also a strong advocate for Indigenous rights — previously appeared in the critically acclaimed Catch the Fair One, which she also received a story credit for along with writer/director Josef Kubota Wladyka. She also received a nomination for Best Female Lead at the 37th Independent Spirit Awards for her role in the IFC Films project. Recently, Reis wrapped principal photography on Black Flies, her second movie, which stars Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan.

Prior to her acting career, Reis was a championship boxer in two classes — Light welterweight and Welterweight — and was boxing's first Indigenous American female world champion. Notably, she only lost seven times in 26 matches. Coincidently, Reis made her TV boxing debut on HBO in 2018, which makes joining the True Detective franchise her second project with the network.

True Detective: Night Country is being written and directed by Issa López, who is also the series showrunner. "When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace," reads a description of the new season. "To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice." The new season is set to be filmed in on-location in Iceland.

"We are tremendously excited to return to the True Detective franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles," said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming. In addition to their creative roles, López and Foster are also executive producers of True Detective: Night Country. They join fellow EPs Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Alan Page Arriaga, and Mark Ceryak through Pastel. In addition to López, Arriaga is also a writer. Lastly, Anonymous Content, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga and Nic Pizzolatto also executive produce.