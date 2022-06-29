Boxing Champion Lands Role in Season 4 of HBO Series 'True Detective'

A boxing champion is heading to Hollywood again. This week, HBO announced that Kali Reis will star opposite Jodie Foster in the fourth season of True Detective. The new season will officially be called True Detective: Night Country and will be filmed in Iceland, Reis will play Detective Evangeline Navarro and will team up with Foster who will play Detective Liz Danvers.

"When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace," the official synopsis states. "To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."

Issa López will serve as showrunner/writer/director/executive producer. Foster is also an executive producer along with Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak. Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, the stars of the first season of True Detective, are also executive producers. Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, said: "We are tremendously excited to return to the True Detective franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles."

Reis, 35, is the reigning WBA, WBO and IBO junior welterweight champion. Her last fight was in November 2021 when she defeated Jessica Camara. In her career, Reis has posted a 19-7-1 record and has not lost a fight since 2018. She made her acting debut in the independent film Catch The Fair One and was nominated for Best Female Lead at the Film Independent Spirt Awards. Reis recently finished filming opposite Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan in the film Black Flies.

"Beyond grateful for this opportunity," Reis wrote in an Instagram post about landing the role on True Detective. "I'm still at loss for words…..Tabutnê manitou is really the only thing that comes to mind. Everything I've gone through, GOING through…everything I fight for…EVERYTHING I put into the grind day after day…the let downs the heart aches, the loses of loved ones, the mistreatment, being lied to, betrayed… the "no's"…the "you'll never be [_______]" or "you're not [______] enough… are just some of what has built me into who I am today. And I'm always a work in progress. We all are."