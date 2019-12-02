‘Will & Grace’ Stars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes Speak out Following Shelley Morrison’s Death

Will & Grace fans were hit hard with tragic news on Sunday after it was announced that Shelley Morrison, who had played the part of Rosario Salazar on the NBC sitcom for seven years, had passed away at the age of 83. She experienced a heart failure after an illness at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Shortly after her loss, social media became filled with viewers and fans paying their respects and sharing their favorite moments of her character, who was the maid to Megan Mullally’s character, Karen Walker.

Along with the fans, some of the show’s biggest stars offered up their condolences and posted tributes to the late actress. Debra Messing, who stars as Grace Adler, sent out a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“Oh, Shelley… what a loss,” Messing began. “Our dear Rosario has passed on. Shelley had a career that spanned decades, but she will always be our dear Rosie. All my love to Walter and the entire family.”

Along with Messing, fellow actor Eric McCormack took to Twitter to share his message. McCormack stars on the shows as Will Truman.

“Shelley was a beautiful soul & a wonderful actor,” his tweet began. “Her work as Rosario, season after season, was as nuanced and real as it was hysterical. She will be missed by everyone at #WillandGrace, she’s a huge part of it. Sending so much love to Walter and Shelley’s whole family.”

Along with those two, Sean Hayes, who plays the part of Jack McFarland, also sent out an emotional tribute to Morrison on Instagram.

“Such sad news. Our beloved Shelley Morrison passed away today,” he began. “She was absolutely hilarious and had the biggest heart. She was a part of our Will and Grace family and will be greatly missed. My heart goes out to her entire family.”

Morrison joined the series in 1999 where she was only slated ot appear in one episode. However, producers soon realized she and Mullally had a strong connection on set and opted to extend her time on the show. Her run wound up spanning 68 episodes and up until 2006.

She did not appear in the revival. As of this writing, Mullally has yet to make any public comment on her passing.

