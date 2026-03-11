Will Ferrell’s Netflix Comedy Show Gets Title and Teaser

Will Ferrell’s upcoming Netflix golf comedy series officially has a title.

The streamer announced on Wednesday that the Anchorman star’s new show has been named The Hawk, named in a nod to Ferrell’s floundering golf legend character, Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ferrell’s Hawkins can be seen in Netflix’s new teasers for the show, which show the comedian in a hot pink golf shirt and a white visor that reads “Hawk.”

Play video

“This summer, a legend returns. An icon. A champion. An American hero,” a voiceover reads as Hawkins poses, before mouthing along with the narrator, “His name: Lonnie ‘The Hawk’ Hawkins.” He then chimes in, “That’s me. I’m him. That’s who they’re talking about. if you were wondering.”

In two other teasers featuring slight differences, the narrator reveals that Hawkins is “forever remembered for the biggest choke in golf history,” before the athlete shushes him and says, “Don’t bring that up.” In another, Hawkins does his best LeBron James impression by throwing a handful of chalk powder in the air before choking on it. “That was not a good idea,” he admits.

In The Hawk, Ferrell’s Hawkins, “2004’s number one golfer, struggles on the back nine of his career to recapture his magic,” as per Netflix. “His body says retire, but his heart says he’s not done yet. His ex-wife and his son Lance, golf’s new golden boy, know he’s through. But with one more major to win to complete golf’s Grand Slam, Lonnie refuses to believe he’s anything other than one stroke away from the greatest comeback in golf history.”

Will Ferrell is Lonnie "THE HAWK" Hawkins



Summer 2026 pic.twitter.com/uihjheOpsN — Netflix (@netflix) March 11, 2026

Molly Shannon also stars in The Hawk as Hawkins’ ex-wife Stacy, along with Jimmy Tatro, Fortune Feimster, Luke Wilson, Chris Parnell, Katelyn Tarver and David Hornsby.

The Hawk‘s executive producers include Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Alix Taylor for Gloria Sanchez Productions; T-Street’s Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue; Chris Henchy; Harper Steele; David Gordon Green; and Andrew Guest.

The Hawk is set to debut in summer 2026 on Netflix.