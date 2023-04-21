Will Ferrell to Star in New Comedy Series About Golfer Who Becomes Face of Controversial League Rivaling PGA

Will Ferrell is getting ready to star in a big television series about golf. According to Deadline, the 55-year-old actor and comedian will be featured in a TV series about a professional golfer who becomes the face of a controversial new league competing with the PGA. Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum are producers on the series via Gloria Sanchez Productions along with Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman's T-Street.

The synopsis of the series sounds similar to what's going on in real life with the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Deadline says the series has a similar tone to his hit movie Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. Ferrell is no stranger to sports projects as he has also starred in the films Blades of Glory and Semi-Pro.

Ferrell is an avid golf player and has hosted The Will Powered Golf Classic, an event supporting Cancer for College, for 20 years. Back in 2008, Ferrell gave an acceptance speech for Tiger Woods at the 2008 ESPYS. Woods won the Best Athlete award but couldn't make the awards show. Ferrell accepted the award and gave a memorable speech.

"Thank you, yes, wooo," Ferrell said per GolfMagic. "Another trophy, another one of these bad boys. This one is definitely the most special. Who cares. People are always asking me... Tiger, how do you do it? My answer is always 'Shut up. I ask the questions around here. I'm Tiger Woods.' What can I say, it's been a great year. Clearly, I am the best golfer alive today. Arguably the greatest of all time.

"But as I look around this room tonight I realize this isn't about being the best golfer, it's about being the best athlete alive, which apparently I am, you voted. Oh I didn't just purposely sever my ACL and broke a bone in my leg, and you know I still won the US Open, and that's when even I started to believe it's undeniable that I am the greatest."

The will be the first TV series for Ferrell since he started in the Apple TV+ miniseries The Shrink Next Door in 2021. He next stars in Amazon's wedding comedy movie You're Cordially Invited with Reese Witherspoon.