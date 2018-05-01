Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon to Host HBO Royal Wedding Special as ‘SNL’ Characters

HBO is betting on two Saturday Night Live personas to elevate their Royal Wedding coverage.

SNL alums Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon will host a live commentary on the premium cable network of Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle‘s upcoming wedding as parody broadcaster characters Cord Hosenbek and Tish Cattigan.

The Royal Wedding with Cord and Tish! comes after the actors hosted the Rose Parade in January on Amazon.

Produced by Funny or Die, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the broadcast will air May 19 at 7:30 a.m. ET to chronicle the event in real time, with a primetime replay at 9:45 p.m. Tim Meadows and others special guests are expected to help with coverage of the wedding procession and festivities.

Hosenbeck is described as a frequent television and radio host dedicated to physical and mental wellness, who has authored more than 30 books on subjects ranging from diet to dressing for success. Cattigan is supposedly a former Miss Arizona and has written books about relationships, co-dependency, marriage and wellness. She is also known for her two-episode stint as Assistant D.A. Keller on L.A. Law.

“This wedding is going to be a blast. There will be more luxury packed into that church than all the Bed, Bath & Beyonds combined,” said Hosenbeck.

Added Cattigan: “Every little girl dreams of growing up and marrying a prince! Now I get to be front-row center of this fairytale romance. I’ll be crying all day!”

The special, which will certainly present a unique and hilarious perspective to other networks’ coverage of the wedding, will be executive produced and written by Ferrell and Andrew Steele, alongside producer Shannon. Funny or Die‘s Mike Farah and showrunner Bellamie Blackstone are also executive producers.

Harry, 33, and Markle’s engagement was announced by Clarence House on Nov. 27 with a statement that read “His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents.”

Queen Elizabeth has since given her formal consent for her “beloved grandson” to wed his fiancée.

“I declare my consent to a contract of matrimony between my most dearly beloved grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which I consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the books of the Privy Council,” the Queen, 91, said in a statement after a meeting at Buckingham Palace on March 14.

As the big day draws closer, more wedding details are being revealed, including tips about the decor, menu and guest list.

The wedding cake will be non-traditional, with the couple having asked pastry chef Claire Ptak to create a “lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavors of spring,” CNN reports.

Harry and Markle have also opened up their nuptials to members of the public.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too,” Kensington Palace shared in a statement. “This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom.”

The lucky members of the public will be made up of 1,200 residents from “every corner of the United Kingdom” who will be nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices. Harry and Markle have requested that those chosen represent a variety of ages and backgrounds and include young people who have displayed strong leadership and served their communities.

Also invited will be 200 people from various charities associated with the couple, 100 students from two local schools, 610 Windsor Castle community members and 530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate.