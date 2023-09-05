Why Some 'Blue Bloods' Fans Hated Jimmy Buffett's Episode

Jimmy Buffett's guest-starring role on a Season 12 episode of Blue Bloods did not make some fans happy. The late and legendary musician appeared in "On the Arm" as himself and as a con artist. Although the performance was a pretty memorable one, some fans actually hated it. The storyline wasn't the biggest one of the episode. It saw Danny trailing the con artist, Dickie Delaney, after believing he was meeting Buffett and even paid for his very expensive dinner.

According to a subreddit, fans expressed their disappointment in the episode. u/kashell2000 thought that the "Margaritaville" singer's "appearance was totally wasted on the weak storyline and huge plot-holes" while another user, u/bu2fusul, said that "each storyline was pointless, borderline absurd." Considering that there really were no risks involved with the storyline, it does make it a little weak. But you can't deny that it was still a somewhat fun one to watch, especially when the actual Jimmy Buffett joined in, and as Buffett.

Maybe fans were just upset that the real focus on the episode wasn't Buffett. If his storyline was the big focus, then maybe it would be loved more by fans. It's hard to balance storylines when there are so many characters to focus on. The episode included three other storylines that involved Frank, Jamie, and Erin. Even with one of the storylines featuring someone like Buffett, it's impossible to equally give out screen time for each one, unfortunately. It's understandable why fans are upset, but at least it happened.

Even though some fans didn't like Jimmy Buffett's role on Blue Bloods, it was still a pretty memorable one. The series has had some pretty great guest stars, and knowing that Buffett's on there makes it even better. It's just another way to remember him by, and it's not just with his iconic songs. Since he did also guest star in several episodes of Hawaii Five-0, CBS fans have the ability to pick and choose their favorite episodes. Maybe they can even have a little bit of a marathon to celebrate him.

Buffett didn't act in too many projects, but when he did, it was hard to forget. Along with Blue Bloods and Hawaii Five-0, he also appeared in Billionaire Boys Club, Up the Stairs, Jurassic World, Hoot, and more. It may not be everyone's cup of tea in terms of roles, but it's Jimmy Buffett, so you can't really go wrong with any of them.