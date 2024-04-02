Why 'Lovecraft Country' Was Canceled

Once in a while, there's a show that makes such an impact that its cancelation is never forgiven. For Lovecraft Country fans, canceling the HBO series after one season never made sense. The series chronicled the story of a man named Atticus Black who joins his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father. The show was star-studded, featuring the late Michael K. Williams, Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett, and more. The series premiered in August 2020. A second season, Lovecraft Country: Supremacy, was in development. But HBO announced in July 2021 that the series had been canceled.

Casey Bloys, HBO's chief content officer at the time, spoke about the company's decision to end the series, despite its critical acclaim and 18 Emmy nominations. "When you make the decision to not go forward with a show, it's usually a confluence of factors," Bloys told Variety. "And that was the case here. It has to be something we think makes sense for us. In this case, we couldn't get there …" He added: "I don't think it would be fair to point at any one particular thing. I think that the work [showrunner Misha Green] did, and the recognition that it got, this doesn't change any of that." Green later revealed that there was a precise plan for season 2 that included a "75-page Bible" full of her ideas. There were also reports that due to the series being a time period piece, production costs were too high to maintain.

The cast were upset about the show's cancellation. Smollett revealed in an interview that it's a role she's always cherish. "I will always hold Lovecraft so dear to my heart — the opportunity to work with such phenomenal artists like Jonathan [Majors] and Misha and Michael and Aunjanue [Ellis] and Wunmi [Mosaku] and Courtney [B. Vance], Jamie [Chung], Abbey [Lee]," Smollett told The Hollywood Reporter. "The opportunity to bring that story to life — it was a real privilege to play Leti F****n' Lewis. What a dream."