'Full House' Star John Stamos Shares Rare Photo With the Olsen Twins

John Stamos just shared a rare photo with former Full House co-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The Uncle Jesse actor took to his Instagram to share pictures from his days performing in Cabaret on Broadway in 2002, recalling how the Olsen twins came to see his performance as The Emcee. "It was pretty surreal having an all grown-up Michelle Tanner watching me exhibiting a complete metamorphosis from their TV uncle," Stamos wrote. "But they got it, and we shared a mutual pride for how far we've all come. If you would have told me."

While Stamos tried to get the Olsen Twins fired from Full House when they were just babies, once they stuck around, they became as close as ever. Even if he doesn't seem them quite as often anymore, it's clear he still cares for them. He did see them grow up right before his eyes, and that certainly means something.

After Ashley welcomed her baby boy in August 2023, Stamos shared a sweet message to his on-screen niece, saying watching her and Mary-Kate "grow into the incredibly bright and remarkable women they are today has been one of the greatest joys of my life. If you would have told me those blue-eyed babies I met on set nearly 40 years ago would still be in my life at 60 years old, I wouldn't have believed you."

In his autobiography, If You Would Have Told Me: A Memoir, he recalled the Olsen Twins being cast on Full House and how their relationship grew over the years. "The last casting call is for Danny's little daughter," Stamos shared. "Two adorable munchkins, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, are cast in the role of Michelle. They have big blue eyes wide with wonder. Right away, I know the relationship between Jesse and Michelle is an important one, but as the show develops, the connection grows. I'm young, but I really want kids someday, and these lovely little girls, so bouncy and bright, represent the best versions of future dreams. They allow me to consider fatherhood like a benched baseball catcher in a dugout, watching from afar but not having to catch any curve balls."

"I take them to Disneyland, I adore them, giving them kisses on top of their head, buy them a few crappy souvenirs and then hand them back to their parents to do the hard work," he continued. "The little kids that were supposed to be background noise grow up to become the kind of humans I hope to have one day. They are precious, delightful, and bright. I adore them."