John Stamos Shares Why He Was Kicked Out of the Church of Scientology

John Stamos recently revealed how his comedic antics clashed with the Church of Scientology. The 61-year-old Full House star recounted how his playful nature led to his swift ejection from the controversial organization during his late teens.

Speaking on the Friends in High Places podcast, Stamos narrated the events that led him to the Church's doorstep. As a 17-year-old aspiring actor, his interest was piqued not by spiritual curiosity but by more worldly attractions. "With me, I was in an acting class and there was a hot girl, [who] said to me, 'You know we're all meeting at this [place] on Hollywood Boulevard, you should come after [class],'" Stamos recalled. "I was working at my dad's restaurant at the time and I said, 'Dad, I gotta go.' So, I went and it was the Scientology building."

Upon arrival, he quickly realized he had entered the Church of Scientology's premises. His intrigue was further heightened by the presence of John Travolta, whom he greatly admired. "Seeing [Grease] was like, 'I wanna be that,'" Stamos reminisced. "I wanted to be John Travolta, I still do. Well, minus the whatever it is that they do."

However, Stamos' interaction with Scientology was short-lived. During his visit, he was introduced to the Church's infamous "E-Meter," a device purportedly capable of measuring emotional states. Unable to resist the opportunity for impromptu comedy, Stamos began to joke around with the device.

"I was doing a Peabody and Sherman [impression] and they didn't like that," Stamos recounted. "Then, I was just f—g around so much, they said, 'Get out [and] get going.' They just kicked me out." Reflecting on the incident, Stamos quipped, "That's pretty bad, I must have been terrible."

Stamos had shared this story before. In his 2023 memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, he provided additional details about his brief brush with Scientology. He described the Church's venue as "creepy as f—" and recounted uncomfortable questions about crimes, negative thoughts, and strange sexual inquiries.

In his memoir, Stamos wrote, per Us Weekly: "I'm walking to my car and Mia runs out and hands me my workbooks. 'Hey, you forgot these.' She adds an extra book, the size of a brick, to my stack. 'Start with this one,' she says, smiling. 'I think it will open your eyes to some amazing things.'" He also added, "[One man] begins to question me about committing crimes, asks if I have negative thoughts about Scientology or [founder] L. Ron Hubbard and probes into some strange sex inquiries."

Stamos' experience contrasts sharply with many Hollywood celebrities who have been deeply involved with the Church of Scientology. While some actors like Leah Remini and Laura Prepon have famously left the organization after years of membership, others such as Tom Cruise, Elisabeth Moss, and John Travolta remain devoted followers. There has been no public response from the Church of Scientology regarding Stamos' claims.