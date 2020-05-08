'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?': Catherine O'Hara Brings Along 'Jeopardy!' Champ Brad Rutter, and Fans Love It
The latest iteration of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? continued on its new night Thursday. Things started off with Hannibal Buress, who came in late in last week's installment, making it to the $32,000 question on Thursday. After a strong early showing, he ended up burning through his lifelines and still guessing incorrectly about the meaning of the word 'fiasco.' Which, of course, led to a lot of the same jokes online.
Although there was still more to come in the show's second act, when Catherine O'Hara took the hot seat. The Schitt's Creek star also brought along revered Jeopardy! champion Brad Rutter as her smartest friend, who are allowed to freely feed them answers for the first eight questions. Though Rutter didn't exactly impress anyone with his performance at the Jeopardy! The Greatest of All-Time tournament in January, he proved to be a reliable lifeline for O'Hara -- pun intended.
At one point, host Jimmy Kimmel asked Rutter about how he felt about losing the Jeopardy! GOAT tournament. Rutter jokingly replied that he "asks god" to smite him every day. After a little more chiding from Kimmel, he told him that he felt that tonight would vindicate his reputation. As viewers pointed out, Rutter did more than that as he helped O'Hara raise money for her charity, Upward Bound Homes.
The seemingly winning combination of O'Hara and Rutter made it all the way to the $32,000 question. They'll be back next week when Who Wants to be a Millionaire? returns May 14 at 8 p.m. ET.