‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Don’t Think Brad Rutter Can Hang With James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings

The Jeopardy! The Greatest Of All Time special kicked off game two of the competition on Wednesday, Jan. 8. And while all three competitors — Brad Rutter, James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings — came ready to compete, one of those legends didn’t exactly get off to a great start in the competition. In fact, many Jeopardy! fans couldn’t help but joke that Rutter, the all-time top earner from the quiz show program, wasn’t able to go toe-to-toe with Jennings or Holzhauer.

“Brad you gotta pick it up here buddy,” one viewer wrote, and added a screenshot from the program that showcased that Rutter was in the negative.

“james and ken still doing what they do… but seriously what is wrong with brad?! i am absolutely stunned at how he’s played so far. this isn’t like him at all,” another viewer tweeted.

Brad trying to participate tonight :

“James and Ken came to play. Sorry Brad,” yet another viewer wrote.

“Brad Rutter needs to be voted off the island,” one Jeopardy! fan joked.

Brad watching James and Ken Jennings run through everything

Whole Rutter may not have had the best night, Holzhauer certainly did, as many on Twitter also noticed. The most recent Jeopardy! champ of the three contenders even walked away with the win on the second episode of the competition. In the first episode of the primetime special, which aired on Jan. 7, Jennings ended up winning. The overall winner of the competition must win three games before they are able to claim the $1 million prize. The two non-winners will receive $250,000 each.

The three contestants have all proven that they’re Jeopardy! champions in their own right. And while he didn’t end up on top in either game one or two, there’s still a good chance that Rutter, who has won many Jeopardy! tournaments in the past, will give Jennings and Holzhauer a run for their money.

Prior to the special, Rutter discussed how he believes the tournament will play out, and he even mentioned that he’s not going to underestimate his competition.

“It’s really all about buzzer timing and knowledge, and all of us are pretty good at that,” he said, according to MassLive.com. “Personality-wise, I think Ken is probably the jokiest of the three, like he throws little quips in, and I’m a little too focused. … James is also ready with the quips, but he’s got the analytical thing down, too.”

“But we all put a bunch of strategy into it,” Rutter added. As for what that strategy is, he noted that viewers will simply have to “tune in to find out.”

