'Who Wants to be a Millionaire?': Ike Barinholtz' Tense Round Has Viewers Reacting

ABC's most recent reinvention of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? moved to its new Thursday night timeslot. Following Jane Fonda's no-nonsense performance last week, Anthony Anderson picked up where he left off after taking the chair.

Unfortunately, the Black-ish star didn't make it past the first commercial break and was soon replaced by actor Ike Barinholtz. Playing for his charity Uplift Family Services, who provide mental health assistance to low-income families in California. After getting his three lifelines explained by host Jimmy Kimmel, he was 15 questions away from earning a million dollars for the non-profit. While things went well for Barinholtz, he got slowed down at the $125,000 question about Morse code.

Still, after burning through all three of his lifelines, Barinholtz ended up answering correctly and was down to only three questions between him and a million dollars. Unlike Fonda, who opted out or comedian Nikki Glaser, who ended up giving the wrong final answer and ended up having to have the judges intervene, Barinholtz opted to keep going. Although he was stumped by a very tricky question about which of the four cardinal directions didn't appear in the title of a Best Picture winner. Which turned out to be west.

Despite the fact that a noted actor, producer and director couldn't answer a question about Oscar winners, Barinholtz decided to keep the $125,000 he'd taken in. Between that and the Morse code, it was a lot of tension over two questions, as viewers pointed out.