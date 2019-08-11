Who Is David Dobrik, Teen Choice Awards Host?

The Teen Choice Awards are live on Sunday night, and for some viewers it will be their first introduction to David Dobrik. The YouTube star is hosting the award show, bringing his unique brand of comedy and personality to the ceremony.

Dobrik is a social media sensation who has been gaining traction online for several years now. An early adopter of Vine, he rose to popularity for his brash, stunt-fueled humor, often involving several friends and fellow creators.

Near the end of 2014, Dobrik took his talents to YouTube, where he could explore different formats and long-form videos. As Vine went defunct he prospered on his new platform, establishing himself with a group of creators known as “The Vlog Squad.” Dobrik’s most popular videos have a day-in-the-life format, with fast cuts and brutal pranks.

Just this year, Dobrik pulled off one of his wildest stunts yet, permeating Twitter, Instagram and Vine. One of Dobrik’s friends and fellow YouTubers, Jason Nash made an off-hand comment saying that Dobrik would never get a girl to marry him. In response, Dobrik flew from Los Angeles to Boston to marry Nash’s mother, Lorraine. The prank was legally binding, making Dobrik Nash’s stepfather.

“Last night I became my best friends stepfather by marrying his mother,” Dobrik wrote on Instagram at the time. “So grateful for this opportunity. I’ll treat you as my own. Love you Jason, now go take out the trash it’s stinking up our living room.”

Beyond YouTube, Dobrik has become a fully-fledged mainstream celebrity. The comedian has two small movie roles — one in 2016’s FML and one in 2018’s Airplane Mode — and this year he had a voice acting role in The Angry Birds Movie 2. He has also made a few TV appearances and showed up in music videos as well.

Dobrik was born in Slovakia, though his family moved to the U.S. when he was six years old. They settled in Vernon Hills, Illinois, not far from Chicago, and Dobrik himself was protected under the Deffered Action for Childhood Arrivals policy. He has three siblings, and he speaks three languages — Slovak, Hungarian and English.

Dobrik is known for hig high energy and big personality, so it is unclear how he will handle the hosting role. To find out, fans will have to tune in on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. The red carpet broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET on CBS.