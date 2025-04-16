Sarah Michelle Gellar Lands Another Big TV Role

Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Sarah Michelle Gellar will star in and executive produce Bad Summer People. The TV series is an adaptation of the bestselling novel by Emma Rosenblum, Deadline reports.

Cara DiPaolo has been tapped to write and executive produce the project, produced by Linden Productions and A+E Studios (The Lincoln Lawyer) which will develop it before pitching it elsewhere. Riva Marker and Deanna Barillari with Linden Productions, and JoAnne Colonna are also on as executive producers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Per Deadline, the story follows unraveling events in the idyllic fictional town of Salcombe, Fire Island following what happened after a body is discovered off the side of the boardwalk. The series will be centered on frenemies and master manipulators, Jen Weinstein and Lauren Parker. With their husbands and childhood friends, they have summered together on the island for years, but everything changes as secrets are revealed.

“Bad Summer People is a deliciously sharp and addictive series. Emma’s novel practically leapt off the page, and in Cara’s hands—alongside a dream team of producers at Linden and the iconic Sarah Michelle Gellar—it becomes something even more unforgettable,” said Tana Jamieson, Co-Head/EVP Creative Affairs, A+E Studios in a statement. “This is the kind of bold, premium storytelling we’re proud to champion at A+E Studios.”

Gellar is currently a recurring character on the Showtime series Dexter: Original Sin and is set to continue on the upcoming second season. She also recently confirmed that she will will reprise her titular role in the Buffyverse Hulu pilot from 20th Television and Searchlight TV, directed by Chloé Zhao. She is repped by CAA, Linden Entertainment and Yorn Levine Barnes.

Bad Summer People was published in 2023 by Macmillan. It marked Rosenblum’s debut novel. She is known for her work as the chief content officer of Bustle Digital Group.