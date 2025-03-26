Fans of The White Lotus witnessed one of HBO’s most shocking scenes on Sunday—to the point where actor Sam Nivola warned three people he knew.

“I told my parents, but I haven’t told my sister. She’s bad at keeping secrets. I’m not supposed to have told anyone, because I’m under a lot of NDAs,” Nivola said. “But I told my girlfriend, because she was there while we were shooting it… I’m really scared about getting sued by HBO,” he told Variety.

SPOILERS for The White Lotus Season 3 to follow.

The sixth episode, “Denials,” saw a surprising revelation after the wild night of debauchery had by macho alpha male Saxon Ratliff (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and his younger brother Lochlan (Nivola).

“Have you ever had a threesome?” Chloe asks Saxon. “Not with another guy,” he says. “What about last night?” Chelsea asks him. “What, are you kidding me? That was my little brother,” he says, referencing the two girls egging on the brothers to kiss. “You guys forced us to.”

“I didn’t force him to jerk you off,” Chloe responds. Saxon gets angry, insists it never happened, mentions his alcohol-induced memory loss, then implies the drugs he took coerced him into the act. “God, I don’t think there’s a drug in the world that would make me get with my brother,” Chelsea responds. Later on, HBO shows the scene in full, hilarious, horrifying detail—including both the brothers smiling mid-coitus.

After watching the graphic nature of the incestuous scene, it’s pretty obvious why Nivola warned his friends and family. He told Variety that it was his first sex scene, and he was “totally nervous.”

“I’m a very anxious person, so I’m always nervous, especially on a big job like that,” Nivola said to Variety. “Doing the sex scene was nerve-racking, and we were on a boat, and I get seasick, so that was f–king stressful.”

He teased further fallout from the incident in the season’s two remaining episodes.

“Lochlan is the orchestrator of his own downfall. The last two episodes are him grappling with that.”

The White Lotus airs Sundays at 9 PM on HBO.