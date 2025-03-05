4 Actors Who Should to Check in to ‘White Lotus’ Season 4

The White Lotus has returned in its third season with the same exquisitely soapy blend of comedy and drama from creator Mike White that we’ve all grown to love over the years.

Often, the series recruits comedic stars or actors from other HBO shows to play the series’ characters. With that in mind, and the fourth season already in the works, here’s who we’d like to see check in to a future White Lotus.

Danny McBride

Hot take: there’s not a single person funnier in Hollywood than Danny McBride. Whether it’s his TV work like HBO’s rip-roaring comedies Vice Principals or The Righteous Gemstones, or his starring roles in classics like Hot Rod and Tropic Thunder, nobody can play a lovable douchebag like McBride can. He’s done ‘serious’ roles before too, like when he starred in Alien: Covenant or helped write the most recent Halloween trilogy. He’d fit White Lotus like a glove.

Laura Dern

The popular icon is no stranger to HBO, with starring roles in Enlightened and Big Little Lies. She’s well-known for her effortless ability to swap between comedy and drama easily, and it’s not like she wouldn’t be a main draw for the series. She’d also get to reunite with Mike White after Enlightened was cancelled too soon. Seriously, just imagine somebody said “Laura Dern is on White Lotus this season.” Wouldn’t you rush to turn your TV on immediately?

Alec Baldwin

Bit of a reach, sure. But anyone who’s seen 30 Rock (where Baldwin plays deuteragonist Jack Donaghy) knows that no one can pull off a line like Baldwin. And in light of his recent scandals, like the 2021 accidental shooting on the set of his movie Rust, it would be very on-the-nose—and, as such, very on brand for White Lotus—to have him in a series that satirizes how the rich and famous can get away with anything.

Timothy Simons

Just watch this clip below (warning: extremely NSFW) from HBO’s Veep. Timothy Simons’ delivery. Mike White’s writing. Need we say more?