‘Whiskey Cavalier’ Tweets Final Goodbye and Fans Can’t Deal

There’s been a whole lot of drama surrounding ABC‘s Whiskey Cavalier this week, with the show having been canceled this month only to find itself the subject of renewal rumors.

Wednesday marked Whiskey Cavalier‘s season finale, but with no official confirmation of a renewal, the show’s Twitter account shared a post thanking fans for watching.

The message was shared alongside an image from the series featuring its stars, Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan, in character as Will Chase and Frankie Trowbridge.

Fans were not happy about the tweet, to say the least.

ARE YOU KIDDING MEE pic.twitter.com/KLseyu8EoA — Frankie the ruthless assassin 🔪 (@CohanTrowbridge) May 23, 2019

Come on @ABCNetwork give this show a second chance! It’s delightful and so fun to watch! — Kristy (@kristymm78) May 23, 2019

Don’t thank us… Renew it for a second season, or at the very least, sell the rights to @netflix , @hulu or @amazonprimenow — Cyn Rosales (@Cynrosles83) May 23, 2019

Wishing so hard this turns into just a SEASON finale! #SaveWhiskeyCalvalier pic.twitter.com/S0cNzUEczc — iRosz (@RA1013) May 23, 2019

Others noted the fact that the episode ended on a cliffhanger which wouldn’t be resolved without a renewal.

I hate cliffhangers pic.twitter.com/CgPNhg3KuY — Frankie the ruthless assassin 🔪 (@CohanTrowbridge) May 23, 2019

WHAT THE, you cannot leave us hanging like that #WhiskeyCavalier — Kammy Beautiful Mess (@KammyLewis) May 23, 2019

No! You did not just leave us hanging like that! — Chris Cornell (@Cornell7398) May 23, 2019

Ahead of the episode, executive producer Bill Lawrence urged his followers to make the episode a season finale, not a series finale.

Tonight: great season finale of #WhiskeyCavalier. Maybe check it out? Make this a “season” finale and not a series finale. Just an idea. — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) May 22, 2019

Whiskey Cavalier premiered on ABC in February and the show was canceled earlier this month. It followed Will Chase (codename: Whiskey Cavalier) after he was assigned to work with CIA operative Francesca ‘Frankie’ Trowbridge (codename: Fiery Tribune) with the two working together with a group of spies to save the world, naturally.

After the cancellation, ABC entertainment chief Karey Burke told TVLine the move was “a very tough decision.”

“We felt like we gave it a very strong launch this spring and it had its chance to do what it could do,” Burke said. “We looked for other time slots [for Whiskey Cavalier] but did not see a real opportunity to grow.”

The season finale of Whiskey Cavalier scored 3.8 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, which was an 11-week ratings high.

