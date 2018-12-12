When Does ‘The Conners’ Return From Winter Break?

The Conners just aired its final episode of 2018 featuring big guest stars and sweet moments. But when will the Roseanne-less spinoff series return from its winter hiatus?

The ABC family comedy aired its eighth episode, “O Sister, Where Art Thou?” Tuesday, Dec. 11 featuring the introduction of Louise (Katey Sagal) and a serious argument between Becky (Lecy Goranson) and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) that led to a new understanding among the sisters.

The episode also saw Laurie Metcalf’s Jackie finally put her foot down with her new boyfriend, Peter (Matthew Broderick), telling him he has to start being more considerate of her if they want to make their new relationship work.

At the end of the winter finale, ABC announced the series will make its return on Jan. 8 with new episodes until season finale.

“2019 is full of surprises when The Conners returns Jan. 8th,” the announcement said as the network transitioned into a new episode The Kids Are Alright.

The Conners will be airing its season finale on Tuesday, Jan. 22. ABC ordered an 11-episode first season for the comedy series.

Not much is known about what will happen in the final three episodes of the season, though we should expect some of the show’s noteworthy guest stars to come back. So far, the show has introduced new characters played by Jay R. Ferguson, Juliette Lewis, Sons of Anarchy star Katey Sagal and Broderick.

The series also featured the return of Johnny Galecki’s David Healy — of Roseanne prominence — during the second episode of the new series, though Big Bang Theory will likely not allow him to return for another appearance this season.

The Conners has been dropping in the ratings ever since its premiere, though it is still one of the most-viewed shows for Tuesday night across primetime. The drop may be attributed to many Roseanne Barr fans who swore not to give the spinoff series a chance after she was fired due to her racist tweets last summer.

The racist tweets scandal is what led ABC to cancel the highly successful Roseanne reboot, and attempt to keep the audience with the new spinoff series.

Following the Jan. 22 season finale, The Conners will be replaced by the third season of American Housewife on the Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET timeslot on ABC, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The network is not expected to make a decision on the second season of The Conners until spring.