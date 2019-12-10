‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Gets Some Disney Help in Her First Hosting Appearance Amid Pat Sajak’s Surgery Recovery

Viewers of Wheel of Fortune saw quite the strange sight on their television screens on Monday night. For the first time in 37 years, someone other than Pat Sajak was hosting the iconic game show. In his place was Vanna White, who went from turning the letters to being at the forefront.

She admitted before the episode airing that she was “nervous” about the situation. She ended up being thrust into the position after Sajak had to undergo emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine. Taking her place in controlling the board was Minnie Mouse.

“I’ve never even thought of that in 37 years,” White said to The New York Times in an interview. “And to be asked almost on the spot, ‘How do you feel about hosting the show?’ Like, what… I was very nervous.”

Tonight’s my first night of hosting Wheel! I’m excited and nervous! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/4Jsz3UePFp — Vanna White (@TheVannaWhite) December 9, 2019

“Normally I just stand there and I turn my letters, and I’m just happy as can be not having to worry about anything else,” she explained. “But here I am controlling the game. So logistically, it was much harder. But I know every aspect of the game, which helped so much.”

Despite her admittance, viewers were quick to point out her slip-ups and clear nervousness throughout the episode. After all, she came into the show having very little time to prepare.

Viewers also were enjoying seeing a new face on the show.

“Minnie Mouse holding it down for Vanna White while she holds it down for Pat Sajak,” one user tweeted.

“Having Minnie Mouse around is adorable. Wishing Pat a full recovery,” another wrote.

I’m sad that @patsajak isn’t on Wheel tonight, but can we talk about how Minnie Mouse is straight up killing it turning letters? pic.twitter.com/yD6DrtYVB8 — Mama Does Disney Too (@MamaDoesDisney) December 10, 2019

Others, though, noticed that Minnie Mouse wasn’t actually doing the entirety of White’s job. She never walked to touch the screen on each letter, but rather would stand on the side and point whenever a correct letter was called.

“Vanna White is subbing for Pat and Minnie Mouse is doing a terrible job as her replacement,” one user posted. “She’s not even walking to the letters, just pointing.”

Sajak’s only other time missing the show was back in 1996 when he missed due to laryngitis. White filled in for then, as well.