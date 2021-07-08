Vanna White Will Never Forget This 'Wheel of Fortune' Blooper You Probably Missed

✖

Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White has seen her fair share of bloopers over the years, but there's one she will never forget, even though most viewers probably missed it. Cheat Sheet reports that the blooper came during a Christmas-themed episode of the iconic game show. The set was decorated with lots of beautiful holiday offerings, including some faux-present boxes near the letterboard.

At one point, as White was walking to turn a letter, her dress became caught on one of the packages and she unintentionally dragged it across the stage. "I’m pulling it back and forth as I’m walking, turning letters on the puzzle board. It’s the craziest thing. I didn’t even know it was attached, which was even funnier," White said of the funny blooper. "I’ll never forget that."

In another confessional interview that took place in January, White revealed an interesting bit of trivia about Wheel of Fortune, stating that she has never worn a dress on the show more than once. Well, almost never. "Well the way that happens is the designers send the clothes to the studio, I wear them, and they go back," she said.

"They don't go to my closet. They go back to the designer," White explained, then adding that she has "worn over 7,000 outfits," but "never the same one," except for one time. "I don't know how it got lost in the shuffle because we take a picture of every dress, and we have a list of everything," the hostess said.

"I don't know if the description was different than the other description, but it was the exact same dress," she added. White also confessed that it was not herself or a Wheel of Fortune crew member who noticed, but rather a fan. "Somebody who was watching very closely picked it up," she shared.

In 2019, White stepped away from the letter board temporarily to host the show while Sajak recovered from emergency surgery. Speaking to Vulture, White explained the situation and revealed that she was given little time to decide on whether or not she would fill in. "P-A-N-I-C. Panic is the word that comes to mind!" she said.

White continued, "Our executive producer came up to me and said, 'Hey, Pat has to go into emergency surgery right now. How would you feel about hosting the show?' Panic set it at that moment, but I made a quick decision and realized the show must go on."