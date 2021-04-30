'Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White Whacked in the Head With Giant Blast of Confetti

✖

Vanna White had a close call during Tuesday's episode of Wheel of Fortune. After contestant Laura Trammell made history when she won a new house by solving the puzzle in the bonus round, the big win was celebrated by confetti raining down, something that proved hazardous when White, the show's long-time letter turner, was “whacked” in the head with confetti.

After the show returned from commercial break, opened up about the scare, telling viewers that White "was running across the stage, and the confetti came out, and you got whacked in the head by a clump of confetti." Thankfully White appeared to be mostly alright and was able to laugh off the incident with some gratitude that "thank goodness, it wasn't my eye." Sajak added, "you could've put your eye out!"

Thursday night's episode of the game show proved to be eventful for more reasons than just White's minor injury, as it also saw Trammell, a sixth-grade teacher from Mission Viejo in Orange County, California, became the first contestant to ever win a house. Trammell won the big prize during the bonus round when she solved a puzzle with the phrase "I caught a glimpse" and ended the night with $23,690 in prize money and the new 2,000-square-foot house, which came as part of the show's "Home Sweet Home" week. Reacting to the her winning answer, Sajak said, "She caught a glimpse. She caught a glimpse of her new home! This is just nuts!" Trammell, meanwhile, said she was "beyond excited, I'm still in shock. I still can't believe it just happened."

The Home Sweet Home Giveaway is part of a promotion for Latitude Margaritaville and sees not only contestants getting the chance to win big, but also viewers. In partnership with Latitude Margaritaville communities for seniors over the age of 55 in Florida and in part developed by "Margaritaville" singer Jimmy Buffett, the game show is giving away a house valued at $375,000. The lucky winner of the competition will be able to chose a home in one of three Latitude Margaritaville communities located Watersound or Daytona Beach, Florida or Hilton Head, South Carolina. Those under the age of 55 can win a Minto Communities home in the Westlake community in Westlake, Florida. The neighborhoods have a number of amenities like fitness centers, swimming pools, spas, a restaurant and bar, and a town square and theater for resident events.