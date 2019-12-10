‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Wonder About Vanna White’s Salary Amid First Solo Hosting Episode

Vanna White had a milestone moment on Monday night when she hosted her very first Wheel of Fortune episode, stepping in for Pat Sajak for the first time in the duo’s 37 years together.

In lieu of White’s temporary new role, some fans on Twitter wondered about her salary.

“Will Vanna White get the same salary as Pat Sajak?” one person wrote. “It takes the surgery of Pat to temporarily promote Vanna to be a host. Wheel of Fortune didn’t practice Equal Job Opportunity these past 37 yrs. They can switch places once in a while so we can see Pat in Men’s fashion attires.”

“I wonder if Vanna White got paid Pat Sajak’s salary for the 3 weeks she covered for him during his illness….,” wondered a second fan.

In 2017, ABC News reported that White earns a reported $4 million per year for her work on Wheel. At the time, she was signed with the show, which shoots six shows a day in just four days a month, for at least three more years. In 2016, Forbes reported that Sajak makes $15 million per year.

“I’m a businesswoman. You know, I have other investments too, real estate,” White said. “A long time ago, I would buy a house and flip it. But now everybody does that so I don’t do that anymore because there’s no houses out there to buy.”

White has been filling in for Sajak as he recovers from emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine and will continue to host the show solo for the next two weeks, then another week in January following a string of pre-taped episodes over the holidays.

“Tonight’s my first night of hosting Wheel! I’m excited and nervous!” she tweeted ahead of Monday’s episode. “Stay tuned!” During the show, White was joined by Minnie Mouse, who took over the 62-year-old’s usual job of spinning the letters on the puzzle board.

Wheel of Fortune premiered in 1975 with host Chuck Woolery, and Sajak took over the position in December 1981. White joined him the next year and the two have been working together ever since. Monday marked White’s first time hosting a full episode, though she and Sajak had previously switched positions for one round when Sajak was battling laryngitis.

“I’m so grateful for all the good wishes during my recent illness,” Sajak tweeted in November. “Happy to say that the worst has passed, and I’ll be out of the hospital in a day of two, then back to work (unless @TheVannaWhite has completely taken over!)”

He also clarified the hosting situation in his absence, explaining that White will be hosting the shows airing this week and next week. The next two weeks will feature episodes Sajak taped before his surgery, and White will again host the week of Jan. 6 with “a special guest at the puzzle board.”

“Then the planets will realign, and it’s back to normal,” he joked.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mike Pont