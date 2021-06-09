'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Console Pat Sajak After His Heartbreaking Update

Wheel of Fortune fans are sending their support to longtime host Pat Sajak after he shared tragic news with viewers on Monday’s episode of the show. As the game show came to an end Monday night, Sajak, 74, announced that his dog Stella, whom he had for 12 years, had recently passed, admitting that her loss "was a very sad time" for he and his family.

Sajak shared the news during the after-show banter with Vanna White as they began to discuss their pets. The host noted that he and White "have a lot of things in common," including both having two children, "the same unusual blood type," and "weirdest of all, we independently, without anyone knowing it, we both named our pets the same name." Sajak pointed out that while White has a cat named Stella, he "had" a dog with that name as well, going on to reveal, "I use the past tense because we recently had to say goodbye to Stella. It was a very sad time for the Sajak family."

The episode concluded with Sajak giving a "salute Stella by showing you happier days," the host sharing several photos of his family with Stella. By the time he ended by stating, "we're going to miss her, she was a good friend," many viewers were already in tears, and they didn’t hesitate to flock to social media to send message of condolences and support to Sajak and his family. Keep scrolling to see the kind words Wheel of Fortune fans have been sending Sajak’s way.