'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Concerned After Pat Sajak Jokingly Chastises Another Contestant

Pat Sajak is raising concern among fans following yet another awkward moment with a Wheel of Fortune contestant. The latest moment that had viewers sounding off and expressing worry took place during Thursday night’s episode of the beloved game show, during which a contestant interrupted Sajak as he during a sponsor plug.

Sajak had been in the middle of a promotion for Dick's Sporting Goods when contestant Sheryl Senet went to make her next move in the game, spinning the wheel before she was supposed. That prompted Sajak to chastise her, stating, "never, never interrupt. Never interrupt a plug!" As Senet apologized, Sajak flashed a smile and laughed, adding, "you can do anything else but don't interrupt. I'm sorry, what'd you want to do?"

The incident marked the third such incident to occur in the span of just 10 days. Just a week prior, Sajak raised eyebrows when he dubbed a contestant "ungrateful." The moment occurred after contestant Darin McBain solved a special crossword puzzle for things that begin with the word "kitchen." After correctly guessing "oven," he argued that no one actually calls it a "kitchen oven," prompting Sajak to speak up, stating, "You won! Don't argue, Darin! You got the puzzle! Ungrateful players, I've had it!" The awkward moment quickly went viral, even prompting the host to apologize. That same week, Sajak made the rounds on social media after offering a contestant a stern look. His latest incident didn’t go unnoticed, either, and some fans expressed concern that his antics may be getting a little out of hand.