'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Concerned After Pat Sajak Jokingly Chastises Another Contestant
Pat Sajak is raising concern among fans following yet another awkward moment with a Wheel of Fortune contestant. The latest moment that had viewers sounding off and expressing worry took place during Thursday night’s episode of the beloved game show, during which a contestant interrupted Sajak as he during a sponsor plug.
Sajak had been in the middle of a promotion for Dick's Sporting Goods when contestant Sheryl Senet went to make her next move in the game, spinning the wheel before she was supposed. That prompted Sajak to chastise her, stating, "never, never interrupt. Never interrupt a plug!" As Senet apologized, Sajak flashed a smile and laughed, adding, "you can do anything else but don't interrupt. I'm sorry, what'd you want to do?"
Remember people, never interrupt the MAN! @patsajak ! #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/enmlA7ta92— Peter Bojarinov (@russian98) December 4, 2020
The incident marked the third such incident to occur in the span of just 10 days. Just a week prior, Sajak raised eyebrows when he dubbed a contestant "ungrateful." The moment occurred after contestant Darin McBain solved a special crossword puzzle for things that begin with the word "kitchen." After correctly guessing "oven," he argued that no one actually calls it a "kitchen oven," prompting Sajak to speak up, stating, "You won! Don't argue, Darin! You got the puzzle! Ungrateful players, I've had it!" The awkward moment quickly went viral, even prompting the host to apologize. That same week, Sajak made the rounds on social media after offering a contestant a stern look. His latest incident didn’t go unnoticed, either, and some fans expressed concern that his antics may be getting a little out of hand.
Did Pat stop drinking caffeine this week or something? He’s had ZERO patience and I’m pretty sure he genuinely hates Sheryl. #WheelOfFortune— JusSayin (@JusSayin88) December 4, 2020
i feel like we should be taking bets on how long before pat sajak fully snaps at someone on wheel.— 🥌 kelsey 🥌 (@holdmyheart) December 3, 2020
My goodness @patsajak, please be kinder to your contestants. What has happened to you? 😔 yikes @WheelofFortune #WheelOfFortune— Lainey Kruse (@omgitslainey1) December 4, 2020
@patsajak has been real feisty lately. He just yelled at a contestant for interrupting his plug for @DICKS— joe (@joekloss) December 4, 2020
How does the network not recognize that Pat Sakai is over his job? He clearly hates the monotony of his job over the last 30+ years. #abc #WheelOfFortune #patsajak— Dylan Pass (@madeofdylan) December 4, 2020
Does anyone else feel like with each passing episode of Wheel of Fortune, Pat Sajack h8s his job a bit more and more? Just me?— l e a h (@lee_uhhburr) December 4, 2020
Is @patsajak okay? He’s been kinda testy lately.— Petra Scyde (@PetraScyde) December 4, 2020
Sometimes I watch Wheel of Fortune and wonder if Pat Sajak’s good natured ribbing is really just passive aggressive digs at the contestants.
And yes, I watch Wheel Of Fortune on occasion.— Jeff Criddle (@jeff_criddle) December 3, 2020
Pat Sajak makes #WheelOfFortune completely unbearable to watch. Stop being such a dick 🥴— Kristen (@atouchofthought) December 4, 2020
@patsajak Hang in there!— Staci Cowart (@cowarst) December 4, 2020
@patsajak snapped at a contestant on @WheelofFortune for interrupting his plug of @DICKS.
The viewers: pic.twitter.com/dB8bsjhnY2— David (@SaturDayve) December 5, 2020
@patsajak has turned into an angry uncle this year.— Jon Tranby (@tsizzle25) December 4, 2020
Is it me or is pat sajak a condescending little troll— Kristian Dax Alvey (@Daxterstuffins) December 4, 2020
#WheelOfFortune was a disgrace tonight as it is every night. Slouch @patsajak could not be more uncharismatic— Gorst Antiwarp (@gorst_antiwarp) December 4, 2020