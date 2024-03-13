'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Returns for a Second Chance After Show Makes Mistake

A Wheel of Fortune contestant got a rare chance to appear on the show twice, turning up on Monday's March 11 episode after previously appearing on the show last June.

This contestant was David Avelsgard, a broadcast journalism major who currently lives in Sebeka, Minnesota. He won more than $14,000 in cash and prizes on the show, including a trip to Mexico on his first appearance. The reason for his swift return to the show seems to be linked to that Mexico trip.

Users on the Wheel of Fortune Reddit forum recently reported that Avelsgard won the Prize Puzzle last year and was informed he'd won a trip to Mexico by the show. However, his winnings were misplaced and he actually obtained a trip to Antigua.

"The theory was that the prize puzzle trips got mixed up between sixth tapings because the prize the very next day was the exact same Mexico trip," a Reddit commenter wrote.

While Avelsgard lost his original game by $550, if he had been given the Antigua trip he was supposed to win, the value of the Antigua trip would have changed the differences and affected which player advanced to the Bonus Round.

Another user claimed to have contacted Avelsgard himself through social media, where he explained the situation. In his first episode, the Minnesota State University Moorhead student was told he had won a $7,350 trip to Mexico. It was actually an Antigua trip he was supposed to take.

"The show found out about the mistake about a month after the episode taped, but still before it aired," the Reddit commenter said. "They called him, explained the mistake (they did say how much the Antigua trip was worth, but he forgot how much), and told him they would give him a choice of taking the Mexico trip or Antigua trip (he chose Mexico) and that he would be invited back in the future."

Even though Avelsgard had a second chance at the game on Monday, he finished last with $7,650. However, it appeared Avelsgard was upbeat about the situation because he took to Instagram to say he was "very fortunate and grateful to have had the opportunity to experience something like this twice."

"Shoutout to Pat [Sajak], @officialvannawhite, Jim, @maggiesajak, all the @wheeloffortune staff, and my fellow contestants for making the experience so amazing!" he added. Previously, Avelsgard said he was able to fulfill one of his dreams by appearing twice on the legendary game show.

"Ever since I can remember, like when I was a toddler, my parents sat me in front of the TV and I started watching Wheel," said Avelsgard in an interview with ValleyNewsLive last year after making his first appearance on the show. "It's just been something we've always bonded over."